Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) COO Sells $426,504.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) COO Kip B. Ellis sold 5,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $426,504.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 171,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,754. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $79.25.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.