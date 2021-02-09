Patron Market Capitalization Achieves $809,519.12 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Patron has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $809,519.12 and approximately $9,527.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.01071013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.73 or 0.05389298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039030 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

