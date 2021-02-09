PAYCENT (PYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 65.2% higher against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $264,446.48 and $52.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.12 or 0.01087906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.55 or 0.05604986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00032010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042130 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

