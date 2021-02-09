Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post sales of $213.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $216.83 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $193.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $834.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $833.49 million to $837.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $971.13 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

PAYC opened at $429.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 152.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $6,242,050 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

