PayPie Price Reaches $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $130.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

