PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $601.44

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $601.44 and traded as high as $658.00. PayPoint plc (PAY.L) shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 53,070 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £425.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 638.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 601.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. PayPoint plc (PAY.L)’s payout ratio is currently 50.32%.

About PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

