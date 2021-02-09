Paytomat (PTI) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 204.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 217.5% higher against the US dollar. Paytomat has a market cap of $197,037.49 and approximately $26,719.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00050036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00214491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00063264 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00197443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00070628 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

