PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.88

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 49081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 234,225 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 320,125 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 857.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

