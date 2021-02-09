PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Down 0.4%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 5,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Separately, TheStreet raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.34 million, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,380 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 154.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

