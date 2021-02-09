PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Down 0.4%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 5,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
Separately, TheStreet raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $167.34 million, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.
About PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)
PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
