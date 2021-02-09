Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 674 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

GOOGL opened at $2,084.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,815.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,659.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

