Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $608.41

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $608.41 and traded as high as $729.80. Pearson shares last traded at $722.60, with a volume of 2,227,155 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSON shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pearson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 637.40 ($8.33).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 708.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 608.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

