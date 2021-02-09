Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.08

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $9.96. Pearson shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 319,457 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 100,044 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 579,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

