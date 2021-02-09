Peerplays (PPY) Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $900,530.90 and $65,237.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00247576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00086325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00070362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00093722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063154 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.