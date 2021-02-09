PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0005

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market cap of $1.19 million and $3,490.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00235376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00066999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00065951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00191337 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

