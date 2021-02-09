Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.81.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock traded down C$0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,097. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$19.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.95.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

