Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.9% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.