Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
NYSE PBA opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.
