Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II Buys 861 Shares

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,579. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $287.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

