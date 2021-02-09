PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

