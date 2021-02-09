PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $130,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

