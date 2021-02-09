Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (PGD.TO) (TSE:PGD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (PGD.TO) (TSE:PGD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (PGD.TO) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (PGD.TO) (TSE:PGD)

Peregrine Diamonds Ltd., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious gems in Canada and Botswana. The company primarily explores for diamond. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Chidliak property comprising 266 mineral claims covering a total area of 277,997-hectares located on Baffin Island in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (PGD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peregrine Diamonds Ltd. (PGD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.