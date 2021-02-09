PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

