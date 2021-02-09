Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.15

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and traded as high as $39.28. Pernod Ricard shares last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 388,783 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

