Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.23

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.23 and traded as high as $163.55. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) shares last traded at $163.20, with a volume of 726,430 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €189.00 ($222.35) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €170.75 ($200.89).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €156.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €149.23.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

