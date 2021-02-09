Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Tops $7.38

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $160.91 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $7.38 or 0.00015770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00049433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00237323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00068110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00100826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066575 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00061811 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.