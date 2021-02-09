Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $30.01. Approximately 5,463,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,953,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.