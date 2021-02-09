Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $11.31. 3,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Petra Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAICU)

Petra Acquisition, Inc focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.