Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,146 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.5% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. 422,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,988,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

