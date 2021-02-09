Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 271,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

PFE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. 274,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,988,414. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

