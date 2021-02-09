Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lowered by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.3% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

