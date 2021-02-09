Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.00 Million

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce sales of $390.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $404.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

PSXP opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

