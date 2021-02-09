Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and $1.58 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.63 or 0.00225421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056406 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.01066442 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,455,449,177 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

