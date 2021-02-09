Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Down 5.1%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.66. 2,543,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 906,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a market cap of $120.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

