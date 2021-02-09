Phoneum Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $104,351.05 and approximately $2,384.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.71 or 0.01048747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.83 or 0.05499243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00039911 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.