Physicians Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,160 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.2% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $281.20. 194,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,646,028. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $282.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.93. The company has a market cap of $329.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

