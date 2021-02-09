Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

