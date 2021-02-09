Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.05. 151,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

