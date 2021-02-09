Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average is $200.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

