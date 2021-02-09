Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.
In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,029. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.
