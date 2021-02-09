Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day moving average is $164.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

