Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $201,239,000 after buying an additional 112,639 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $257.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,552. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.