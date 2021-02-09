Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 425 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $573.51. The company had a trading volume of 177,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.18. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

