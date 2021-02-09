Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $206,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $177,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.39. 71,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.99.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.