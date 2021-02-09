Pi Financial Raises Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$7.05

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.05 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of ITR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.29. 50,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,148. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$234.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.33.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

