Pi Financial Upgrades (GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) to Buy

(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.30 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GSV traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 102,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.02. (GSV.V) has a 12 month low of C$1.81 and a 12 month high of C$3.85.

(GSV.V) Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

