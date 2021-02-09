PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $177,207.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 3% against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $177,207.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00091010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061590 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,908,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

