Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Up 41.2% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $109,904.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00120589 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001196 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,149,994,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

