Pinkcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,936.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $33,936.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00280240 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00031293 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003767 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $821.67 or 0.01772535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,232,849 coins and its circulating supply is 424,972,413 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

