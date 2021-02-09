Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Up 18.6%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) traded up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

About Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.