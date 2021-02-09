Piper Sandler Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $124.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

CHGG opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $105.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -510.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

