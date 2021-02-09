Piper Sandler Upgrades The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to “Overweight”

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,238.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

